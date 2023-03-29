Two beautiful Spring days ahead, storms return Friday

Good Wednesday morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect for all counties through 8:00 AM CDT.

We are starting off the day with fair skies and chilly morning temps in the 30s and 40s. Despite the cold start, it will be a beautiful Spring day across the Tennessee Valley with abundant sunshine, light winds and highs in the middle 60s. Clear skies overnight will yet again allow low temperatures to fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s, a few areas of frost will be possible toward Sand Mountain. Thursday will be a repeat of today with more sunshine and warmer high temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

We have the 48 Developing Alert for Friday for the threat of strong to severe storms. Friday will start off on a warmer note with mild temps in the 50s. A south wind will really start to ramp up through the day with sustained winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40. This south wind will continue to bring Gulf of Mexico moisture into the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the morning hours before the more significant threat of stronger storms develops into the afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of producing damaging straight-line wind gusts, heavy rainfall and even a low-end tornado threat. Rain showers and storms will wrap up early Saturday followed by clearing skies.

Saturday will be a windy day with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour during the afternoon, highs will be in the lower 70s. Sunday will be a much calmer day with sunshine and highs near 70 degrees. Next week looks to stay a bit unsettled with daily chances for scattered showers and storms, highs will be above average in the low to middle 70s.

