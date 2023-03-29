Sunny & delightful this afternoon | Severe weather possible Friday afternoon & night

After two beautiful days (Wednesday & Thursday) with sunshine and temps in the 60s and 70s, another round of severe weather possible Friday afternoon and night. Stay with WAFF48 for the very latest. Possibility of strong winds, heavy rainfall, dangerous cloud to ground lightning and tornadoes all in the forecast. After the severe threat moves East late Friday night, Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with gusty winds both days. High temps for the weekend around 70° for both days. More showers and thunderstorms next week. Active pattern will continue with very warm days and muggy nights Monday through Thursday. High temps in the 70s, overnight low temps in the 50s.

