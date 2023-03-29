Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Social media challenge involving bucket leaves Target shopper hospitalized, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered the Target and began walking around. After a few minutes, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of a woman who was shopping at the store.(Target)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSTIN, Calif. (Gray News) – A Target shopper in California was hospitalized after four teenagers put a bucket over her head at the store as part of a social media challenge, police said.

According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered the Target and began walking around. After a few minutes, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of a woman who was shopping at the store.

Surveillance footage then showed the teens fleeing the store, police said.

Officers said the shopper “likely fainted” and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. She also filed a police report.

According to police, officers believe the juveniles were taking part in a social media trend where they place a bucket on a stranger’s head and record their reaction.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Detective Schaller at 714-573-3245 or gschaller@tustinca.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer injured in Tuesday shooting
Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.
WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning
Sonya Harris.
Lee High School teacher arrested
HSV Fire & Rescue, HEMSI on scene of apartment fire
HSV Fire & Rescue, HEMSI on scene of apartment fire

Latest News

This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working to learn what led up to the...
One dead in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Officials have confirmed that one officer has succumbed to his injuries and the other officer...
One HPD Officer dead, one officer critically injured following shooting