Sheffield police officer arrested on assault, harassment charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sheffield police officer was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a Florence man.

WAFF 48′s news partner, Times Daily confirmed that Lt. Max Dotson, 37 was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, menacing, third-degree assault and harassment.

The victim, Demarcus Key, alleges that on Dec. 23, 2022, Dotson(off-duty) hit him multiple times in the mouth and nose causing swelling and bruises. He also alleges that Dotson pointed a gun at him.

“It was over conduct directed toward my daughter. It turned physical, and I defended myself,” Dotson told Times Daily. “That’s all I can say about it.”

As reported by the Times Daily, Dotson was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility and was released the same day on a $1,500 bond.

Times Daily also reported that Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said that Dotson will be placed on administrative leave, at this time it is unknown whether this will be paid or unpaid leave.

Dotson was alongside Sheffield Sgt. Nick Risner on Oct. 1, 2021, when both men were shot by Brian Martin. Dotson was struck by two bullets to the chest but his bulletproof vest stopped the shots from a fatal ending. Sgt. Risner, unfortunately, lost his life in the line of duty.

