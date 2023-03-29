The scoop on the Caringplace of the Shoals

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Caringplace Shoals provides an adult day service for frail elderly people five days a week in North Alabama.

Caringplace Shoals officially reopened this week in a new building in Sheffield. The program provides the elderly with fun activities during the week from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

When an elderly family member is taken to Caringplace Shoals, their day is full with activities and food and drink is provided. To learn more about Caringplace Shoals, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.