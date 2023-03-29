Deals
The scoop on the Caringplace of the Shoals

Caringplace Shoals is an adult day service for the elderly.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Caringplace Shoals provides an adult day service for frail elderly people five days a week in North Alabama.

Caringplace Shoals officially reopened this week in a new building in Sheffield. The program provides the elderly with fun activities during the week from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

When an elderly family member is taken to Caringplace Shoals, their day is full with activities and food and drink is provided. To learn more about Caringplace Shoals, click here.

