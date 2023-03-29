Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.
WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working to learn what led up to the...
One killed in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Sonya Harris.
Lee High School teacher arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
Biden: World ‘turning the tide’ after backslide on democracy
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues with defense
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody