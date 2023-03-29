Deals
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting on Willow Pointe Dr.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Willow Point Drive that left one person injured on Wednesday.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Willow Point Drive that left one person injured on Wednesday.(HPD)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Willow Pointe Drive that left one person injured on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, officers responded to the shooting call at 3:20 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

