Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting on Willow Pointe Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Willow Pointe Drive that left one person injured on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, officers responded to the shooting call at 3:20 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.