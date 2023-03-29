Huntsville couple indicted on COVID-19 PPP fraud charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville coupled was indicted on Wednesday for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The five-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges 43-year-old John Scoggins and his 37-year-old wife Jennifer Scoggins with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The couple conspired to defraud SPA and the government by applying for and receiving $1.7 million in fraudulent PPP loans on behalf of four purportedly operational businesses, the indictment reads.

The loan application contained material misrepresentation and was supported by falsified and fraudulent documentation. The couple is accused of using the PPP loan to fund a home purchase, a family vacation and plastic surgery.

FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnathan “Jack” Harrington is prosecuting the case.

