Huntsville City Schools reaches settlement in bullying lawsuit

Nigel Shelby
Nigel Shelby
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville City Schools say they reached a settlement over a lawsuit regarding a Huntsville teen who took his own life in 2019.

Nigel Shelby was a freshman at Huntsville High School in 2019 when he took his own life. His mother says he did so because he was constantly being bullied over his sexuality and race. Nigel Shelby’s mother Camika Shelby said she learned after his death that he sought help from school leaders.

In 2021, the family of Nigel Shelby filed a lawsuit against the City of Huntsville and Huntsville City Schools.

Huntsville City Schools announced Wednesday that it had reached a settlement, as part of the terms of the settlement, the school district will pay the Shelby family $840,000. The terms of the agreement also include updating the district’s policies on bullying procedures and ensuring families are aware of the policies.

In a press release, officials say the school board approved the agreement Tuesday.

“First and foremost, we continue to extend our thoughts and prayers to Nigel’s family, friends and school community,” Huntsville City Schools superintendent Christie Finley said. “While we understand nothing can replace the life of a student, it is our hope that the settlement will bring a sense of peace and closure for all involved.”

