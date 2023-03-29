First Alert Forecast Friday is now a 48 First Alert Weather Day. We are tracking the potential for a round of strong to severe thunderstorms. At this point it is looking like a line of storms will form early in the day over Arkansas and western Mississippi. This line will track east into north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee after 7pm. This line is forecast to contain very strong winds, heavy rain and embedded tornadoes. These would be the spin up tornadoes similar to what we saw last week. We will also focus on the potential for damaging winds over 70 mph with some of the storms. Stay tuned for more details regarding the timing and expected intensity. The storms should drop below severe limits around 3am Saturday. Thursday will be very quiet and a beautiful day overall. Thursday is the day to prepare of the overnight storms coming our way Friday night. Each storm system this time of year is unique and we never expect the same exact thing with them. Just be prepared. The Weekend overall will be very night with highs near 70. Have a safe night.

