Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

First Alert Forecast

Friday is now a 48 First Alert Weather Day. We are tracking the potential for a round of strong to severe thunderstorms. At this point it is looking like a line of storms will form early in the day over Arkansas and western Mississippi. This line will track east into north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee after 7pm. This line is forecast to contain very strong winds, heavy rain and embedded tornadoes. These would be the spin up tornadoes similar to what we saw last week. We will also focus on the potential for damaging winds over 70 mph with some of the storms. Stay tuned for more details regarding the timing and expected intensity. The storms should drop below severe limits around 3am Saturday. Thursday will be very quiet and a beautiful day overall. Thursday is the day to prepare of the overnight storms coming our way Friday night. Each storm system this time of year is unique and we never expect the same exact thing with them. Just be prepared. The Weekend overall will be very night with highs near 70. Have a safe night.
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.
WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working to learn what led up to the...
One killed in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Sonya Harris.
Lee High School teacher arrested

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, March 29 at 5 a.m.
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Wednesday weather forecast
After two beautiful days (Wednesday & Thursday) with sunshine and temps in the 60s and 70s,...
Sunny & delightful this afternoon | Severe weather possible Friday afternoon & night
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Two beautiful Spring days ahead, storms return Friday