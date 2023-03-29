Cullman woman killed, 5-year-old injured in two-vehicle wreck

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A 47-year-old Cullman woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 near Cullman County 1246 on Tuesday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

In a press release from ALEA, the woman was identified as Chessi Waddell, 47. Waddell was killed when the vehicle she was driving was hit by another vehicle driven by Tye Leach, 39.

Waddell was pronounced dead at the scene. Leach was injured and taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment. A 5-year-old child in Waddell’s vehicle was also injured during the wreck and taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

