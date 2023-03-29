HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The third annual Women’s Expo in Huntsville is set for April 1 at the Von Braun Center.

Founder and Creative Director of the event, Tiffany Draper, joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about what will be at the exposition this Saturday. This event focuses on celebrating women in the Rocket City.

There will vendors, musicians, small business owners and so much more at the event.

The event will be 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Von Braun Center.

