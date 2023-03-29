Auburn’s top ‘22 hoops signee, Traore, plans to transfer

Deals
Auburn's top basketball signee from last year, Yohan Traore, plans to transfer
The Auburn Tigers
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s top signee from last year, center Yohan Traore, plans to transfer.

The five-star recruit from France, who played a limited role as a freshman, announced his plans in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10 Traore initially committed to LSU but landed at Auburn after the firing of coach Will Wade a little more than a year ago. He was rated the No. 24 overall recruit and No. 5 center according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Traore averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds after arriving from Dream City Christian School in Arizona.

Traore was a member of the U15 and U16 French National Team.

He played nine minutes in Auburn's opening NCAA Tournament game against Iowa. Traore failed to score and didn't play in the s econd-round loss to Houston.

