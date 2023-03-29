40th Alabama State Games begin June 9th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 40th Alabama State Games are set for June 9th through the 11th. The event is free, and opening ceremonies will be inside UAB’s Bartow Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

Organizers of the games state that athletes are the heart and soul of the Alabama State Games and have been since the nonprofit Games’ inception in 1982 at the request of the United State Olympic Committee.

The games are for competitors of all ages and abilities from the state of Alabama and her neighboring border states. This year 6,000 athletes of all ages and abilities are ready to show up and show out in various venues in Birmingham and throughout Jefferson County.

The games are Olympic-styled and designed for multiple memory-making moments. Registration is open with an early bird registration discount that takes 10% off registration fees if you use the discount code ALA2023Early. The discount period will end on April 15th. If you would like to register to take part in the games, you can click here.

“There are thousands of young people in households throughout the state who have not had the opportunity to experience the excitement, the challenges, to learn the values that competitive sports can instill in a person. Our potential, like the athletes that compete, is limited only by our imagination,” said Ron Creel, founder of the ASF Foundation and the Alabama State Games. “The Alabama State Games, even with its tremendous growth and positive influence on amateur sports, we have only begun to realize our full potential and impact. It is becoming clear that the future of the Alabama State Games is more far-reaching than any one of us could dare to dream.”

By registering for the 40th Alabama State Games and participating in the June 9th Opening Ceremony, athletes can win one of 17 scholarships ranging from $500 to $4000. Thus far, the $335,610 in academic scholarships have been awarded to Alabama State Games participants. The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on June 9 on the Alabama State Games Sports Network: WBRC (Birmingham), WAFF (Huntsville), WSFA (Montgomery), WALA (Mobile), WTVY, and WRGX (both are in Dothan).

