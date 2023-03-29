Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

40th Alabama State Games begin June 9th

The 40th Alabama State Games are set for June 9th through the 11th.
The 40th Alabama State Games are set for June 9th through the 11th.(ASF Foundation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 40th Alabama State Games are set for June 9th through the 11th. The event is free, and opening ceremonies will be inside UAB’s Bartow Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

Organizers of the games state that athletes are the heart and soul of the Alabama State Games and have been since the nonprofit Games’ inception in 1982 at the request of the United State Olympic Committee.

The games are for competitors of all ages and abilities from the state of Alabama and her neighboring border states. This year 6,000 athletes of all ages and abilities are ready to show up and show out in various venues in Birmingham and throughout Jefferson County.

The 40th Alabama State Games are set for June 9th through the 11th.
The 40th Alabama State Games are set for June 9th through the 11th.(ASF Foundation)

The games are Olympic-styled and designed for multiple memory-making moments. Registration is open with an early bird registration discount that takes 10% off registration fees if you use the discount code ALA2023Early. The discount period will end on April 15th. If you would like to register to take part in the games, you can click here.

“There are thousands of young people in households throughout the state who have not had the opportunity to experience the excitement, the challenges, to learn the values that competitive sports can instill in a person. Our potential, like the athletes that compete, is limited only by our imagination,” said Ron Creel, founder of the ASF Foundation and the Alabama State Games. “The Alabama State Games, even with its tremendous growth and positive influence on amateur sports, we have only begun to realize our full potential and impact. It is becoming clear that the future of the Alabama State Games is more far-reaching than any one of us could dare to dream.”

By registering for the 40th Alabama State Games and participating in the June 9th Opening Ceremony, athletes can win one of 17 scholarships ranging from $500 to $4000. Thus far, the $335,610 in academic scholarships have been awarded to Alabama State Games participants. The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on June 9 on the Alabama State Games Sports Network: WBRC (Birmingham), WAFF (Huntsville), WSFA (Montgomery), WALA (Mobile), WTVY, and WRGX (both are in Dothan).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working to learn what led up to the...
One killed in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting on Willow Pointe Dr.
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting on Willow Pointe Dr.
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning
Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.
WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse

Latest News

Two officers with the Huntsville Police Department were shot on Tuesday.
Injured Huntsville PD officer remains in hospital
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
Many across the Tennessee Valley are flooding Huntsville Police Department with support after...
Huntsville PD officials speak on two officers shot in the line of duty
Three Alabama school districts including Tuscaloosa city schools are suing Meta, the parent...
Three Alabama school districts suing social media companies
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week