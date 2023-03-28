Deals
WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse

A photographer for WAFF 48 was assaulted by a family member of a man pleading guilty to manslaughter inside the Madison County Courthouse.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A photographer for WAFF 48 was assaulted by a family member of a man pleading guilty to manslaughter inside the Madison County Courthouse.

Our photographer was covering a court case involving Travion Evans who was accused of shooting two people and killing one in 2018. Evans was originally charged with murder but in court Tuesday, he entered a plea agreement that involved pleading guilty to manslaughter, a lesser charge.

Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.

After Evans pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a woman related to Evans raced toward our photographer, grabbed his arm and tried to cover the camera.

Bailiffs intervened.

Our photographer was not injured and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.

