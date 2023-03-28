Sumrall inks four-year extension

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Coming off the most successful season in its FBS history, Troy and head coach Jon Sumrall have agreed to a new four-year contract that runs through 2026, Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. and Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Monday.

“When we appointed Coach Sumrall in December 2021, we challenged him to return TROY football to the top of the Sun Belt Conference,” Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor, said. “It didn’t take long, as the 2022 season was the best in our FBS history, crowned by our first Sun Belt Championship Game win, a victory in the Cure Bowl and a ranking of 19th in the final AP Poll. Coach Sumrall’s leadership will take our football program to even greater levels of success. I am certain the best is yet to come for Troy University football.”

Sumrall led Troy to a 12-2 record, Sun Belt Conference championship and victory over No. 21 UTSA in the Cure Bowl, the only bowl matchup featuring two conference champions. The Trojans ended the season on an 11-game winning streak, second only to National Champion Georgia.

“I appreciate Chancellor Hawkins’ leadership, support, and partnership that allows for this type of investment to be made possible,” Jones said. “The announcement of a new contract for Coach Sumrall represents a continued commitment to our student-athletes and football program while emphasizing the importance that Troy University Athletics places on being a leader in the Sun Belt Conference and FBS.”

The Trojans were undefeated at home, including a dominant 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game. Troy finished the season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, its first-ever postseason ranking in a national poll and appeared in the College Football Playoff Poll for the first time in program history.

The Sun Belt Championship was Troy’s seventh since 2006, ranking as the sixth most in the country, behind Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Boise State. Troy’s 12 wins tied a program record for the most in a season and ranked as the most by a Trojan team at the FBS level.

“Last year was an amazing accomplishment for everyone associated with Troy Football and was the product of relentless effort from our players and staff, athletic administration and university leaders,” Sumrall said. “Ginny and I are very thankful to Chancellor Hawkins and Athletics Director Brent Jones for believing in our vision and to the Troy Community for the love and support they continue to show this program. This represents an investment in the future of Troy Football for our players, coaches and staff.”

Troy held all 14 of its opponents to under their season average in scoring, including three of the top 25 scoring teams in the country – UTSA, Western Kentucky and App State. The Trojans limited UTSA to just 10 offensive points in the Cure Bowl, with three of those 10 points coming on a 4-play, 7-yard drive following a turnover; the Roadrunners entered the game averaging 38.7 points per game. The Trojans held eight of its 14 opponents scoreless in the fourth quarter and allowed an average of just 3.64 points in the final 15 minutes of the game.

