Mazzara’s Vinoteca shares its latest spring menu additions

Mazzara’s Vinoteca is an Italian restaurant in downtown Huntsville and they have some new additions to their menu in time for spring.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mazzara’s Vinoteca is an Italian restaurant in downtown Huntsville and they have some new additions to their menu in time for spring.

Mazzara’s Vinoteca has a full menu with fish, steak and of course, pasta! The restaurant is located in the historic Humphreys-Rogers House and it is the perfect setting for a wonderful meal.

There are some favorites such as veal parmesan, Carmela’s meatballs and pasta and so much more! We can tell you all about the atmosphere and the menu, but you really need to try this place out for yourself.

To see a full menu, click here.

