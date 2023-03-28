Marshall Baptist Association aids in disaster relief in Morgan City

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Cleanup crews are still trying to assess the damage left by weekend storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in areas of Morgan County early Saturday morning. Reported damage included downed trees, debris, and downed powerlines.

A group of volunteers from Marshall County reached out to lend a hand to residents Monday morning. The Marshall Baptist Association’s Disaster Relief Team came to the rescue on Pine Ridge Road in Morgan City.

The group known as the “yellow shirt army” arrived to remove a resident’s tree from the rear of her home.

“We’re here to help the homeowner there was a big tree down on the rear of her home. She didn’t have insurance that might cover the damages that were done. So, we stopped by to talk to her and offer our services and she gladly accepted,” says Al Reese with the Marshall Baptist Association Relief Team.

Reese was one of 14 volunteers who arrived to help in the cleanup. He says their team is making a difference in the community.

”We do this for free. That’s one of the things I love to tell a homeowner that ‘hey we’re here from Southern Baptist disaster relief. The work that we do is for free.’ Of course, you always get challenged on that because it’s hard to find people to do the type of work for nothing.”

The team says they plan to assist with storm cleanup across the state for the rest of the week.

