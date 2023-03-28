Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize pound of meth, various guns

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 37-year-old man after they found various narcotics and guns during the course of an investigation.

Raymond Hundley Jr., 37, was arrested and charged after deputies seized over a pound of methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, one gram of cocaine, two handguns and one AK-47 rifle. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, $4,800 of suspected drug proceeds was seized.

Hundley was charged with possession of cocaine, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic narcotics and being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm.

