Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize pound of meth, various guns

Raymond Hundley Jr., 37, was arrested and charged after deputies seized over a pound of...
Raymond Hundley Jr., 37, was arrested and charged after deputies seized over a pound of methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, one gram of cocaine, two handguns and one AK-47 rifle.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 37-year-old man after they found various narcotics and guns during the course of an investigation.

Raymond Hundley Jr., 37, was arrested and charged after deputies seized over a pound of methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, one gram of cocaine, two handguns and one AK-47 rifle. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, $4,800 of suspected drug proceeds was seized.

Hundley was charged with possession of cocaine, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic narcotics and being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
Decatur armed robbery suspect charged with capital murder
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Sonya Harris.
Lee High School teacher arrested
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down late Friday night or...
Five tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

104.3 WZYP will be at multiple locations in North Alabama to collect items to take to tornado...
104.3 WZYP collecting items for Mississippi tornado relief
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.
WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter