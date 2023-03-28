Huntsville native sharing books that show diverse characters with students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this year, Alabama lawmakers reintroduced a divisive concepts bill. If passed, the legislation would ban teaching concepts related to race, religion, sex, and ethnicity in public classrooms.

Despite this, one woman is working to share children’s books that celebrate Black culture and show diverse characters while encouraging students to read.

While serving as a teacher, Huntsville native Meredith McKinney said she saw a need for classroom books with an accurate representation of African American kids. So, she took matters into her own hands and started the Black Book Project.

“Only 12% of children’s books today that are published contain African American characters,” McKinney said. “So, it’s incredibly important that we really give kids access to these books while understanding that these books are incredibly expensive.”

McKinney is giving away free books that feature African American kids for Pre-k through 5th grade students.

“[I am] really focusing on families and on children that live in economically challenging circumstances to provide them with books,” she said.

She says Black children’s representation in literature and media plays a significant role in their development. It gives all children the opportunity to develop empathy and respect for cultural differences and helps them understand a different world view.

Through her initiative, she hopes to introduce kids to more books that resonate with them.

”Some of the books that we will be given away are LeBron James’ I Promise. It’s is a great children’s book. We will also be giving away In the Wings by Debbie Allen,” she said. “I Love My Hair – It’s a wonderful story about girls and how they embrace the naturalness and kinkiness of their hair. And it’s okay, and they’re beautiful. [It’s] really trying to instill that positive self image and self-concept for young girls...”

The first Black Book Project in Huntsville is free and open to the public. It will happen at the North Huntsville Public Library on Sparkman Drive Northwest Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

McKinney says you can help by donating books. If you want to support this project, visit her website or Amazon Wishlist.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.