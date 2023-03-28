Deals
HSV Fire & Rescue, HEMSI on scene of apartment fire

HSV Fire & Rescue, HEMSI on scene of apartment fire
HSV Fire & Rescue, HEMSI on scene of apartment fire(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.

District Chief Jay Gates said the call of a fire at Chasewood Village Apartment came in at 3:16 p.m. Firefighters came within three minutes of the call and had the fire out within 10 minutes.

Officials say 1-2 units were affected and at this time it is unknown if anyone was injured. HEMSI is on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This story will be updated once there is more information.

