Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Oct. 15, 2015, Huntsville Police Department detectives said Michael Boutin, 52, was found dead. He was killed in his minivan that he’d been living in.

Authorities say his vehicle was last seen around midnight pulling into an apartment complex on Golf Road. That’s the last time he was seen alive.

If you have any information about this incident, call the authorities.

Huntsville Police Department officers are searching for John Dent after he allegedly stole several items from a Home Depot.

Rome Wilson is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card after he allegedly used a company credit card for personal purchases.

Police are looking to bring in Ashley Caroll for fentanyl possession and Huntsville PD are looking for Elizabeth Callahan. According to the Huntsville Police Department, she trafficked GHB.

If you recognize any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.