Community surrounds daughter of a man killed during weekend storms in Hartselle

Kenneth Dale Cooper, 67 passed away in a Morgan County hospital after being trapped beneath his mobile home.
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tragedy struck during Saturday’s storms for a family in Hartselle.

Kenneth Dale Cooper, 67 passed away in a Morgan County hospital after being trapped beneath his mobile home. Kelley Lovelady was sleeping peacefully at her home when she got the devastating call about her father.

“The third time the phone rang, it was my dad’s landlord and I said ‘Oh my gosh, Lord. Please let everything be okay’,” says Lovelady.

Fighting back tears, Lovelady says that the landlord broke the news that her father had been pinned beneath his trailer after a tornado swept through the area.

“It’s all so fresh. It’s so hard,” she says.

Lovelady goes on to share that while she was on the phone with her landlord she could hear her father in good spirits.

“He was cutting up. He was laughing. He said he was okay, but he wasn’t. He was in shock,” she says.

Cooper was rescued from beneath the mobile home and later transferred to the hospital. Lovelady says her father went into cardiac arrest twice at the hospital before he passed away.

Lovelady says her father enjoyed life’s simple pleasures most of all.

“People felt his love, his genuineness. He was just a simple man. He loved to mow yards, tinker on lawnmowers, weed-eaters and model cars.”

After the tragedy, the community of Hartselle rallied around Cooper’s family. The family created a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral expenses, and that account has reached more than $7,000.

“The outpour of love from the community... It just shows what an impact he made,” says Lovelady.

