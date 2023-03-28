Cloudy with stray showers early, clearing and breezy late

Deals
First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning.  We have some very isolated light rain showers on the radar early this morning, most everyone will remain dry for the morning commute. 

The cloud cover overhead will stay in place for the morning hours ahead of the approaching cold front, drier air will filter in from the northwest through the day and winds will be breezy during the afternoon gusting up to 20 miles per hour.  Skies will be partly cloudy late in the day Tuesday with highs near average in the middle 60s.  Mostly clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 30s by daybreak Wednesday, areas of patchy frost will be possible depending on if the breeze dies down overnight.  Wednesday and Thursday look quite nice with plenty of sunshine and highs ranging from the middle 60s to lower 70s. 

Friday will be a breezy and more humid day with high temperatures in the middle 70s.  Scattered to numerous showers and storms will move in Friday into Saturday, these storms have the potential to become strong with a threat of heavy rainfall and some brief gusty winds.  This will be our next weather maker and we will be watching this system closely, keep checking back for the latest forecast.  Rainfall totals with this round of rain and storms will likely be in the ½ to 1 inch range.  Sunday will sunny and dry with highs in the lower 70s.

