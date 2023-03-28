Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Break a sweat with Balanced Bootcamp

The temperatures are on the rise and that means its time to shed those coats and get moving with Balanced Bootcamp in Athens!
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The temperatures are on the rise and that means its time to shed those coats and get moving with Balanced Bootcamp in Athens!

Brittany Olson returned to Tennessee Valley Living to remind people that consistency is key when staying active. Olson said it is also important to use time wisely because so many people are short on free time during a regular day.

Olson provided examples of important tips to getting active.

To learn about Olson and her journey starting Balanced Bootcamp, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
Decatur armed robbery suspect charged with capital murder
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Sonya Harris.
Lee High School teacher arrested
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down late Friday night or...
Five tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged