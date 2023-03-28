104.3 WZYP collecting items for Mississippi tornado relief

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - 104.3 WZYP will be at multiple locations in North Alabama to collect items to take to tornado victims in Mississippi.

A truck for WZYP will be at the Walmart in Athens on Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The truck will then be at the Walmart on Madison Boulevard from 3-6 p.m.

If you would like to donate items on Thursday, go to the Walmart on South Memorial Parkway from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Items will be taken at the WZYP’s station on Highway 72 in Athens from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Anything that displaced residents in Mississippi can use is appreciated. The following items should be considered for donation:

Clothes

Tools

Personal hygiene items

Baby items/diapers

Pet food and supplies

Paper towels

Batteries

Blankets

Pillows

Once donations are accepted, the truck will be driven to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, to help those residents.

