104.3 WZYP collecting items for Mississippi tornado relief
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - 104.3 WZYP will be at multiple locations in North Alabama to collect items to take to tornado victims in Mississippi.
A truck for WZYP will be at the Walmart in Athens on Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The truck will then be at the Walmart on Madison Boulevard from 3-6 p.m.
If you would like to donate items on Thursday, go to the Walmart on South Memorial Parkway from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Items will be taken at the WZYP’s station on Highway 72 in Athens from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Anything that displaced residents in Mississippi can use is appreciated. The following items should be considered for donation:
- Clothes
- Tools
- Personal hygiene items
- Baby items/diapers
- Pet food and supplies
- Paper towels
- Batteries
- Blankets
- Pillows
Once donations are accepted, the truck will be driven to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, to help those residents.
