Studio KenziB creator shows off ways to make flowers into a special piece of art

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Memories are always so special for each specific person and the creator of Studio KenziB created a unique way to preserve memories through her art.

Kenzie Vogt joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about her art and how she can take items such as flowers, notes and more to make special projects. It is officially spring and that means weddings are on the agenda for many people.

If you would like to preserve a special memory, maybe check out the work done at Studio KenziB.

