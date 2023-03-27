Shenanigans Comedy Theatre expands, adding new theater, classrooms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Your favorite laugh factory is gaining even more space. Shenanigans Comedy Theatre continues adding new programs and will finally have the room to house them all.

Co-founder Jessica Cotton says if you have an idea, they want to implement it. While Shenanigans has all the usual trappings of a comedy house like improv, open mics and comedy sketches, leaders opened their doors for so much more.

In their small space just outside of downtown Huntsville, you’ll find a theater, a few crowded rooms and many eager owners and volunteers. They expanded their services to homeschool supplemental classes, American Sign Language classes and a mentor group for the “weird kids.”

Cotton said she’s grateful to not only survive the pandemic but thrive with the talented artists around her.

“We have this really great access to all of these artists and performers in the community who are like, ‘hey this is a really great idea,’” Cotton said. “So, if you bring a really great idea, we’re going to do it and we need the space to do that.”

Megan Plotka reporting.

Now, that’s exactly what they’re doing. Cotton said her team jumped at the opportunity to rent the space just above their current location. She said they’ll be able to open a second theater space, clear up storage and add new classrooms. They are also planning to expand their LGBTQ+ closet as well as their “diversity library.”

“We’re hoping to have three to four big bookshelves and then part of it will be things you can bring with you at any time,” Cotton said. “So, that will always be changing. Another part of it will be resources you can use or check out based on whatever it is you’re studying or if there is a grant for something you are running, it may be helpful in that capacity.”

Cotton says they’re asking patrons to donate $10 a month to help pay for the new space.

Autoplay Caption

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.