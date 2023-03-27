Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Storm damage in Hartselle
Four tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
File Graphic
Two gunshot victims found in Huntsville Sunday morning
Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama

Latest News

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if...
Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Judge: District attorney can’t be co-counsel in Baldwin case
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down late Friday night or...
Five tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
Seven people were killed in the factory explosion about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Jumbled wreckage complicates chocolate factory blast probe
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter