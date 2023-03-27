Deals
Preliminary data shows at least 2 tornadoes hit central Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather swept across Alabama overnight, leaving behind debris and damage in parts of our coverage area.

Preliminary damage assessments by the National Weather Service show an EF2 touched down in Macon County near Milstead There was an EF0 in Autauga County near the Prattville Country Club.

Assessments are ongoing to determine if there were any other tornadoes. Additional areas being investigated include Lake Martin at the Elmore County/Tallapoosa County line and Bear Creek in Marion County from last Friday.

The storms left lots of damage in multiple areas. According to Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, emergency crews searched an isolated area between Milstead and Franklin near Alabama Highway 229 and Interstate 85. A commercial structure located on County Road 40 has been demolished.

The Alabama Department of Transportation also reported debris on Interstate 85.

Storm damage was reported in the Prattville area. Viewers reported trees are down and some homes have been damaged near Deer Trace, Quail Run, and Thomas Lane. In Phenix City, residents reported golf ball-sized hail.

This morning, Mayor Gillespie went out to assess the damage from last night's storm. We urge travelers to please...

Posted by City of Prattville, Alabama Government on Monday, March 27, 2023

Alabama Power reported more than 30 broken poles, damaged infrastructure and transformers, and multiple spans of downed wire as a result of fallen trees and large limbs.

Multiple school systems delayed start times as a result of the severe weather. Some of those included Montgomery Public Schools, Autauga county schools, Alexander City Schools, Elmore County Schools, Pike Road Schools, Tallapoosa County Schools, and Tallassee City Schools.

