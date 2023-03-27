Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A man faces elder abuse and neglect charges after police found a woman crawling around a home wearing only an adult diaper and begging for help, per a police statement.

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.

“The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital where she was admitted for inpatient treatment and may have to undergo surgery,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

The police statement did not specify the alleged victim’s age.

Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.
Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.(Houston County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Hartselle
Four tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
File Graphic
Two gunshot victims found in Huntsville Sunday morning
Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
Takayas Gill and Raven Scott
Two people arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Limestone Co.

Latest News

Megan Plotka reporting.
Shenanigans Comedy Theater is expanding
D'Quan Lee reporting.
American Red Cross assisting in storm recovery
Megan Plotka reporting.
Shenanigans Comedy Theater is accepting donations to help expand
The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels