Multiple law enforcement agencies continue to look for suspect, one detained

Law enforcement in Morgan County is searching for a suspect who fled into a creek.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department, Hartselle Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who fled into a creek.

According to Decatur Police, officers received a call regarding a robbery near Casa Santiago located at 2812 Spring Ave. SW. Officers received a description of the vehicle and the suspects. Once they located the vehicle they attempted to stop them but they fled and a pursuit ended down Hwy. 31 S.

During this pursuit, the driver lost control, crossed over the median and ran into Flint Creek near Bowels Bridge Rd.

The car submerged and the suspects got out. One of the suspects swam across the creek to the shore and was detained. The second suspect was last seen struggling to stay afloat downstream.

Officials say officers attempted to reach the second suspect but were unable to as the person went under. The Morgan County Rescue Squad and Decatur Police are currently looking for the individual and ALEA is investigating the wreck.

The Hartselle Police Department posted on Facebook at 1:21 p.m. that north and southbound lanes on Highway 31 near the Decatur/Hartselle city limits are backed up while law enforcement searches for the suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, residents are urged to avoid the area.

