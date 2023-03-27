Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Man killed Saturday afternoon in crash near Rogersville

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville man was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about five miles south of Rogersville.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Randall Robertson, 61, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree. Robertson was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials with ALEA say the crash occurred around 1:55 p.m. Saturday on County Road 98 near County Road 608.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Hartselle
Four tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
File Graphic
Two gunshot victims found in Huntsville Sunday morning
Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
Takayas Gill and Raven Scott
Two people arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Limestone Co.

Latest News

The dogs will be picked up by a 1938 Douglas DC3 aircraft at the Muscle Shoals Regional Airport...
Pilot teams up with Florence animal rescue to transport dogs to foster homes
Megan Plotka reporting.
Shenanigans Comedy Theater is expanding
D'Quan Lee reporting.
American Red Cross assisting in storm recovery
Megan Plotka reporting.
Shenanigans Comedy Theater is accepting donations to help expand