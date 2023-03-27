Man killed Saturday afternoon in crash near Rogersville

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville man was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about five miles south of Rogersville.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Randall Robertson, 61, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree. Robertson was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials with ALEA say the crash occurred around 1:55 p.m. Saturday on County Road 98 near County Road 608.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.