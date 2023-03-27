Deals
Lee High School teacher arrested

Sonya Harris.
Sonya Harris.(Madison County Jail)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lee High School teacher was arrested on March 22, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Sonya Harris was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was released on March 23.

A spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools confirmed Harris works for the district. Lee High School’s website lists her as a health teacher and softball coach.

