Lee High School teacher arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lee High School teacher was arrested on March 22, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Sonya Harris was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was released on March 23.

A spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools confirmed Harris works for the district. Lee High School’s website lists her as a health teacher and softball coach.

