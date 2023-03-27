Former Ms. Senior Alabama talks victory, experiences

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The winner of Ms. Senior Alabama 2021 talked about her victory and experience as Former Miss Alabama 1984 and Ms. Senior World 2022.

Tammy Little Haynes said the pageant is about serving others and making a difference. Haynes also talked about her time as Miss Alabama 1984 and her other pageant victories.

To see her full interview on Tennessee Valley Living, watch the video at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.