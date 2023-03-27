Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Five tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee

The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Saturday evening, the NWS issued it’s preliminary findings after sending teams to three locations around north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee:

Lauderdale County:

An EF-2 tornado touched down at 10:54 p.m. Friday night near Plantation Springs and St. Florian. The storm reached maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. It was on the ground for two minutes, or about 0.6 miles The tornado was about 100 yards wide.

There were also straight line winds confirmed at 70-80 mph in the city of Florence.

Lincoln County:

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Fayetteville at 11:59 p.m. It was on the ground for 3.9 miles with a width of about 300 yards. It’s maximum winds reached 118 mph.

Morgan County:

An EF-2 tornado touched down near Hartselle at 12:23 a.m. and was on the ground for 6 minutes. It covered 13.5 miles in that time. It was 175 yards wide with speeds reaching 115 miles per hour. One person was killed in this storm.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Lacey’s Spring. It’s maximum winds were estimated at 94 mph.

The National Weather Service says additional surveys are planned over the next several days and more tornadoes may be confirmed.

We spoke with the EMA Director in Jackson County, who says he thinks it’s possible a tornado touched down in the Flat Rock area. There were numerous reports of damage along Highway 81. There was also significant damage in the Hollywood community.

Jackson County:

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado an EF-1 tornado hit Flat Rock on Saturday. In its report, the National Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for more than five miles and reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
File Graphic
Two gunshot victims found in Huntsville Sunday morning
Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama

Latest News

Sonya Harris.
Lee High School teacher arrested
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
Preliminary data shows at least 2 tornadoes hit central Alabama
Law enforcement in Morgan County is searching for a suspect who fled into a creek.
Multiple law enforcement agencies continue to look for suspect, one detained
The dogs will be picked up by a 1938 Douglas DC3 aircraft at the Muscle Shoals Regional Airport...
Pilot teams up with Florence animal rescue to transport dogs to foster homes