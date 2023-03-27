Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Decatur man appeals capital murder conviction

Jason Michael Osborn
Jason Michael Osborn(Morgan County Jail)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man sentenced to death after being convicted of capital murder in February has filed a motion to appeal his conviction.

Jason Osborn, convicted of killing Ricardo Brown during a robbery on Oct. 28, 2018, filed a motion on March 15 to appeal the conviction.

Osborn’s appeal cites 49 different reasons for a new trial or judgment of acquittal.

The appeal states the verdict of the jury is contrary to the evidence of the case. The appeal also states that Osborn was denied a fair trial because the state mischaracterized evidence and the state did not obey discovery orders.

Near the end of the appeal, there is a line that states the court erred by finding Osborn competent to stand trial. Another line states the court did not give the jury the option of finding Osborn not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The appeal was filed on March 15 by Osborn and his legal defense team with the goal of obtaining a new trial.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Hartselle
Four tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
File Graphic
Two gunshot victims found in Huntsville Sunday morning
Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
Storm damage in Hartselle
Hartselle family recalls close call with EF-2 tornado

Latest News

The dogs will be picked up by a 1938 Douglas DC3 aircraft at the Muscle Shoals Regional Airport...
Pilot teams up with Florence animal rescue to transport dogs to foster homes
Megan Plotka reporting.
Shenanigans Comedy Theater is expanding
D'Quan Lee reporting.
American Red Cross assisting in storm recovery
Megan Plotka reporting.
Shenanigans Comedy Theater is accepting donations to help expand
Megan Plotka reporting.
Shenanigans Comedy Theatre expands, adding new theater, classrooms