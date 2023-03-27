Decatur man appeals capital murder conviction

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man sentenced to death after being convicted of capital murder in February has filed a motion to appeal his conviction.

Jason Osborn, convicted of killing Ricardo Brown during a robbery on Oct. 28, 2018, filed a motion on March 15 to appeal the conviction.

Osborn’s appeal cites 49 different reasons for a new trial or judgment of acquittal.

The appeal states the verdict of the jury is contrary to the evidence of the case. The appeal also states that Osborn was denied a fair trial because the state mischaracterized evidence and the state did not obey discovery orders.

Near the end of the appeal, there is a line that states the court erred by finding Osborn competent to stand trial. Another line states the court did not give the jury the option of finding Osborn not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The appeal was filed on March 15 by Osborn and his legal defense team with the goal of obtaining a new trial.

