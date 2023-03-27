Clearing skies and sunshine today with highs near 70°

Good Monday morning. We have some clouds overhead with warm temperatures in the low to middle 60s, there is a very slight chance of seeing a few isolated showers early this morning.

Cloud cover will move out quickly today with mainly sunny skies into the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. More clouds will move in overnight with cooler morning temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for most of the day Tuesday with highs near average in the middle 60s, a stray shower or two will be possible. Wednesday and Thursday look quite nice with plenty of sunshine and highs ranging from the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be a breezy and more humid day with high temperatures in the middle 70s. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will move in Friday night into Saturday, these storms have the potential to become strong to severe. This will be our next weather maker and we will be watching this system closely, keep checking back for the latest forecast. Sunday will be cooler with sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.