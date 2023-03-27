Casino night at Stovehouse to benefit New Hope Children’s Clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Casino night is happening at the Stovehouse on Friday night to benefit the New Hope Children’s Clinic.

The New Hope Children’s Clinic is a nonprofit school-based pediatrician’s office. If you would like to support the clinic, then Friday is the perfect opportunity for you to do just that!

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase “funny money” at casino night that will be a donation to the clinic. At casino night, there will different gaming tables set up for you to play at.

To learn more about casino night, click here.

