Author Kelly Kazek talks latest children’s book

Kelly Kazek talks children's books.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Kelly Kazek is a well-known author who has just released her latest book titled, “Wander over Yonder.”

This is the perfect book for your child as it follows Charley on an educational adventure to learn about roadside attractions in the South. Kazek has published many books including “Y is for Y’all,” “A Southern Night Before Christmas” and many more.

To find out more about Kazek and her publications, click here.

