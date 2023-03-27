American Red Cross putting boots on the ground across statelines as storm recovery continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With 26 people killed from the storms in Mississippi and North Alabama, the American Red Cross is helping people whose lives have been changed by this disaster.

Huntsville’s Red Cross executive director Khris Anderson, is keeping a positive perspective through tragic moments.

“I get to see communities, I get to see society at their absolute best,” she said.

She spoke with me from Tupelo, Mississippi. She’s there waiting to see where the organization needs her and her team. Volunteers from across the south are flooding into the area to help after multiple tornados left their mark.

“The ability to be able to be of service to people at probably the worst time in their life, we get to let them know that we’re here,” she continued. “That we don’t understand exactly what they’re going through, but we are here to help them and hopefully offer them hope.”

Anderson says the first thing they do is damage assessment, seeing exactly what’s needed and where it’s needed.

“Feeding, mass care -- which are supplies -- and sheltering. That’s our main primary responsibility.”

She says even though she’s in Mississippi, North Alabama’s needs are not being neglected either.

“You may not see them in your neighborhood, they don’t get out and talk to every single client, but are out in the neighborhood assessing where the damage and trying to figure what the needs that community are.”

She also encourages people to think about how they can be involved, because even after the Red Cross has moved on, the ones affected have to continue living through their adversity.

“Right now everyone is thankful to be alive, very thankful they survived it. A lot of people are grieving the loss of community and grieving the loss of things, but moving forward there’s a long road to recovery.”

