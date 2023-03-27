Deals
Alabama screening newborns for two additional genetic disorders

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is now screening newborns for two additional genetic disorders: X-ALD and ADA-SCID.

X-ALD is a rare genetic disorder that affects males where certain fats cannot be broken down in the body, causing health problems such as damage to the nervous system and adrenal glands.

ADA-SCID is an inherited disorder where the person lacks all immune protection from bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Alabama Department of Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers said early detection is critical for children and their families.

“It’s very important that these conditions be picked up early in the newborn period so that any interventions that can be taken to help the children have an improved quality of life really is put forth,” Landers said.

These babies appear healthy at birth but later in life, the disorders lead to health problems and even early death.

Meagan Cochran with Clinical Education at Hudson Alpha said these screenings can save children’s lives.

“The way that somebody would be diagnosed with these conditions is that they would be born, everything would be okay early on and at some point, they would start to experience symptoms that would launch them into what we call a diagnostic odyssey,” Cochran said.

A diagnostic odyssey is a prolonged period of time where the patient has to see numerous doctors and specialists and undergo dozens of tests to diagnose the condition.

The two new screenings can save families from a period of uncertainty, and instead, get their children the treatment they need.

“It’s very important to those families. It’s very important to that baby, and it’s important that there is some medical intervention,” Landers said. “We certainly want every baby in Alabama to have the opportunity for the best life possible.”

These two additional screenings now add to the list of over 30 core conditions that newborns are screened for in Alabama.

