ABA wants to hear from you about local media

The ABA is asking for as many citizens to participate in this survey as possible.
The ABA is asking for as many citizens to participate in this survey as possible.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Broadcasters Association (ABA) has contracted Capstone Agency at the University of Alabama to survey citizens and find out what WAFF means to them.

The ABA is asking for as many citizens to participate in this survey as possible. To participate, click here.

