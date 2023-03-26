Deals
Two gunshot victims found in Huntsville Sunday morning

File Graphic
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found in Huntsville Sunday morning.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers located two gunshot victims in the area of Dailey Terrace around 1:30 a.m.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say they believe the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Jordan Lane.

