Showers & thunderstorms overnight. Mostly sunny Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms overnight. Highest chance South of the Tenn. River. Brief heavy rain possible. Low temps in the 50s. Monday, mostly sunny and nice. A touch "cooler" with high temps around 70°. Monday night, a few clouds. Cool with low temps dipping into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, a spot shower early, otherwise more clouds than sun. High temps in the 60s. Wednesday and Thursday, sunny and nice. High temps in the 60s Wednesday, low to mid 70s Thursday. Friday, increasing clouds with chance for showers during the afternoon. A warm day, temps well into the 70s. Friday night and Saturday, showers and thunderstorms. Storms may be severe. Follow updates throughout the week. Sunday, besides an isolated shower, mainly sunny and cooler. Low to mid 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
