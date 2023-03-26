Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Mostly sunny and warm Sunday, evening rain and thunder

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Sunday morning.  We have some isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder to start off early this morning, temperatures have stayed a bit warmer in the 50s thanks to the clouds overhead. 

Despite the morning clouds, Sunday will be a mainly dry and sunny day for the morning and afternoon hours, highs will reach the middle to upper 70s.  Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms will develop for Sunday evening and overnight, a few storms may be stronger in nature with some brief gusty winds.  Rain showers will carry over to the very early part of Monday with skies clearing into the afternoon, highs will again be in the middle 70s. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers, highs will be cooler in the middle 60s.  Better chances for rain showers return by Thursday with highs back in the low 70s.  We will need to watch Friday and Saturday for our next potential rounds of strong to severe storms, keep checking back for the latest.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
WAFF Severe Threat
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms, strong winds possible this evening
Takayas Gill and Raven Scott
Two people arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Limestone Co.
One man was killed in Morgan County on Friday.
Morgan Co. man killed during severe storms Friday
Amanda Wright, 47
Decatur woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child

Latest News

Mostly clear, quiet and pleasant tonight. Temps dip back to around 50°. Sunday, mostly sunny. A...
Clear & quiet overnight. Sunny tomorrow before rain returns Sunday night
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo from Florence.
Clear, pleasant Saturday night on the way
Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
WAFF Severe Threat
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms, strong winds possible this evening