Mostly sunny and warm Sunday, evening rain and thunder

Good Sunday morning. We have some isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder to start off early this morning, temperatures have stayed a bit warmer in the 50s thanks to the clouds overhead.

Despite the morning clouds, Sunday will be a mainly dry and sunny day for the morning and afternoon hours, highs will reach the middle to upper 70s. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms will develop for Sunday evening and overnight, a few storms may be stronger in nature with some brief gusty winds. Rain showers will carry over to the very early part of Monday with skies clearing into the afternoon, highs will again be in the middle 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers, highs will be cooler in the middle 60s. Better chances for rain showers return by Thursday with highs back in the low 70s. We will need to watch Friday and Saturday for our next potential rounds of strong to severe storms, keep checking back for the latest.

