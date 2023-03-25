Deals
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of U.S. 72 near Dug Hill Road blocked

(WAFB)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has stated that a two-vehicle crash has caused road closure in Madison County.

Officials say all lanes of U.S. 72 near Dug Hill Road are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers are now on the scene investigating.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

