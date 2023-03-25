TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of U.S. 72 near Dug Hill Road blocked

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has stated that a two-vehicle crash has caused road closure in Madison County.

Officials say all lanes of U.S. 72 near Dug Hill Road are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers are now on the scene investigating.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.