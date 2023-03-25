Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Storm damage in Marion County

Storm damage in Hamilton
Storm damage in Hamilton
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Major storm damage has been reported in Hamilton after last night’s severe weather. In the video above you can see the roof of a building was blown all the way across the street from those strong winds.

This is right next door to the Marion County Commission and the Hamilton United Method Church.

Storm damage in Hamilton
Storm damage in Hamilton(Steve Fleming)

There was a tornado warning in this area late last night into early this morning.

We have seen reports of damage in other areas of the county including Bear Creek. Everything from downed powerlines, roof damage, trees down and a barn destroyed.

Now we have reached out to city and county officials to learn more about the extent of the damage. Once those details come into our newsroom, we will update you on air and online.

Storm damage in Marion County

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms, strong winds possible this evening
William Darby was found guilty in May 2021 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in August 2021.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reverses conviction of former Huntsville PD officer
Takayas Gill and Raven Scott
Two people arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Limestone Co.
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of a tree down after last night's severe weather.
Morgan Co. man killed, thousands without power across North Alabama
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in wooded area in Valley Head

Latest News

A WAFF viewer submitted this video captured on their Ring doorbell when severe weather moved...
Ring doorbell captures severe weather in Killen
One man was killed in Morgan County on Friday.
Morgan Co. man killed during severe storms Friday
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of a tree down after last night's severe weather.
Morgan Co. man killed, thousands without power across North Alabama
This photo was taken at the Florence Fire Department on March 25, 2023.
Florence Fire Department building sustains damage
Morgan Co. deputies respond to power lines on car