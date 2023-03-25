Severe threat ended, warm 70s and breezy Saturday ahead

Good Saturday morning. The severe weather threat for the Tennessee Valley has ended for the morning.

We will see some light showers very early this morning along with some lingering cloud cover, morning temps are mild in the lower 60s with breezy south winds. Cloud cover will start to move out by mid-morning as the cold front sweeps through, breezy southwest winds gusting to 30 miles per hour will be expected through the day. Highs today will reach the middle 70s during the afternoon.

Winds will become more westerly overnight and clear skies will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 40s to lower 50s by daybreak Sunday. Sunday will be a dry and sunny day for the morning and afternoon hours, highs will reach the middle to upper 70s. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms will develop for Sunday evening and overnight, a few storms may be stronger in nature with some brief gusty winds.

Rain showers will carry over to the early part of Monday with skies clearing into the afternoon, highs will again be in the middle 70s. A sunny and dry stretch will be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers return to the forecast by Thursday with another chance at strong to severe storms for Friday.

