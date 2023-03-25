The Scottsboro Boys Museum hosted Gov. Ivey to commemorate 92nd anniversary

Scottsboro, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Boys Museum was filled to the brim with people Friday morning as Governor Kay Ivey paid a visit to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the Scottsboro Boys.

In 1931, 9 black men aged 12 to 19 were falsely accused of raping two white women on a train in Jackson County. The trials that would soon follow the allegations would be heard around the world and would mark the earliest days of the Civil Rights Movement.

“I’m pleased to be invited to join y’all here today to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of one of America’s first, longest major Civil Rights Cases,” Gov. Ivey stated during her opening remarks.

Spectators packed into the church to pay tribute to the Scottsboro Boys and to hear Gov. Ivey’s remarks. Executive Director of the museum Thomas Reidy was pleased with the turnout.

“I felt like today, the state of Alabama put us on the map in a way that we’ve never been on the map before. Having Governor Ivey here was just a blessing for the museum and I think it’s really going to help us as we expand and grow,” says Reidy

Sheila Washington was the original creator who brought this museum to life, she passed away two years ago. Her children Marcus and Emily Washington share that she would have been proud to see her dreams come true.

“It was kind of emotional just taking it all in because she’s not here with us but she’s here in spirit. To see her dream, it just came through, everything,” says Marcus Washington.

To learn more about the museum, click here.

