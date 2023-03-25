Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

The Scottsboro Boys Museum hosted Gov. Ivey to commemorate 92nd anniversary

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scottsboro, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Boys Museum was filled to the brim with people Friday morning as Governor Kay Ivey paid a visit to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the Scottsboro Boys.

In 1931, 9 black men aged 12 to 19 were falsely accused of raping two white women on a train in Jackson County. The trials that would soon follow the allegations would be heard around the world and would mark the earliest days of the Civil Rights Movement.

“I’m pleased to be invited to join y’all here today to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of one of America’s first, longest major Civil Rights Cases,” Gov. Ivey stated during her opening remarks.

Spectators packed into the church to pay tribute to the Scottsboro Boys and to hear Gov. Ivey’s remarks. Executive Director of the museum Thomas Reidy was pleased with the turnout.

“I felt like today, the state of Alabama put us on the map in a way that we’ve never been on the map before. Having Governor Ivey here was just a blessing for the museum and I think it’s really going to help us as we expand and grow,” says Reidy

Sheila Washington was the original creator who brought this museum to life, she passed away two years ago. Her children Marcus and Emily Washington share that she would have been proud to see her dreams come true.

“It was kind of emotional just taking it all in because she’s not here with us but she’s here in spirit. To see her dream, it just came through, everything,” says Marcus Washington.

To learn more about the museum, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in wooded area in Valley Head
Alabama tax rebate
Alabama residents, lawmakers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed $400 tax rebate
William Darby was found guilty in May 2021 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in August 2021.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reverses conviction of former Huntsville PD officer
WAFF Severe Threat
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms, strong winds possible this evening
According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, the person injured was taken to a local...
1 person injured in Cullman County shooting

Latest News

Russellville firefighters save family while off-duty
Russellville firefighters save family while off-duty
Russellville off-duty firefighters came to the rescue of a family
Russellville firefighters save family while off-duty
One dead in house fire in Madison
One dead in Madison house fire
The Scottsboro Boys Museum hosted Gov. Ivey to commemorate 92nd anniversary
The Scottsboro Boys Museum hosted Gov. Ivey to commemorate 92nd anniversary